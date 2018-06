Mixed media on paper -114 x 56 cm.

A warm breeze and bright sun this morning looking over the Forth to North Berwick Law. A hare sits on the track, its ears twitching. Swallows swoop low over the water and hawthorn blossom so full the branches are bent double. Sheep’s wool caught on the bark of Scots Pines. Fish rise, a dragonfly blue and a redstart sings high in a tree.