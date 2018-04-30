Behind Angelina’s garden the hills are alive with things that dart, skip, float, sway, creep and sting. A brown snake curls itself into a gap in the wall. From that moment I see them everywhere. Green black beetles, wasps, bees the size of golf balls, flowering thyme, pink orchids, violet scabious flowers, birdsfoot trefoil, blue butterflies and a cow. We meet, stare at each other – It wins, I scarper. In the village I take a look at the information board. I can’t read what it says but I recognise a drawing of a wolf and a bear…….

