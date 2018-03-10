In a few weeks time I am off on an artists residency to the village of Collemacchia which lies in the hills between Rome and Naples. It is run by The Museum of Loss and Renewal and I have been invited to come and work. I will be away for three weeks getting my self lost, literally. That is the reason I am going . To walk in the hills all the while watching out for scorpions, exploring what it means to get lost and my response to this. This might involve drawing, writing and film making. How does one get lost ? Do the stories I make enable me to find a way home ? I will try and keep in touch but if I don’t it’s because I am lost – emotionally or in actuality. It will be an adventure and I’m nervous and excited….. Rebecca Solnit writes – ‘ Never to get lost is not to live, not to know how to get lost brings you to destruction, and somewhere in the terra incognita in between lies a life of discovery.’

