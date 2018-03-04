Bird wing.

It is here, in the smallest of things, this place among soft plated giants who breathe hidden glimmers made dull by the shortness of days. Exhale.
Whats that noise ? Can you hear it ? Its only the wind you say. I raise my face, ready to run headlong, as usual. Giddy.
There, see, look up my cushie-doo. Hundreds and hundreds maybe more, bird bones whoosh so close their feathers shiver my skin. I laugh.
I like the painting. The text I do not understand but it feels a bit frightening and scary.
Hi , thanks for your comment. The text refers to an encounter with an enormous flock of birds in the woods. It was scary but beautiful and I laughed at being fooled by the sound. What I thought was a rush of wind turned out to be something quite other. A place of unexpected meetings.
I thought the reference to bird bones and feathers was metaphorical but now I understand, Your work is so beautiful and it is clear that you love to explore the unexamined – which has many surprises especially when you are on your own in isolated locations.
