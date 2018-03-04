Bird wing.

It is here, in the smallest of things, this place among soft plated giants who breathe hidden glimmers made dull by the shortness of days. Exhale.

Whats that noise ? Can you hear it ? Its only the wind you say. I raise my face, ready to run headlong, as usual. Giddy.

There, see, look up my cushie-doo. Hundreds and hundreds maybe more, bird bones whoosh so close their feathers shiver my skin. I laugh.