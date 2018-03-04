Posted on by dominiquefcameron

Bird wing.

 

DSC_4793

 

It is here, in the smallest of things, this place among soft plated giants who breathe hidden glimmers made dull by the shortness of days. Exhale.

Whats that noise ? Can you hear it ? Its only the wind you say. I raise my face, ready to run headlong, as usual. Giddy.

There, see, look up my cushie-doo. Hundreds and hundreds maybe more, bird bones whoosh so close their feathers shiver my skin.  I laugh.

3 Replies to "Bird wing."

    Hi , thanks for your comment. The text refers to an encounter with an enormous flock of birds in the woods. It was scary but beautiful and I laughed at being fooled by the sound. What I thought was a rush of wind turned out to be something quite other. A place of unexpected meetings.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

      I thought the reference to bird bones and feathers was metaphorical but now I understand, Your work is so beautiful and it is clear that you love to explore the unexamined – which has many surprises especially when you are on your own in isolated locations.

        Like

