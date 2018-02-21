3 Replies to “Like walking in the rain and the snow when there’s nowhere to go.”

  3. With Talking Heads blasting through earbuds perhaps it would go hand in hand On The Road To Nowhere sometime somewhere 😊 and you just never know what may lie ahead – love the winter moodiness of the setting Dominique

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s