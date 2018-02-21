Posted on February 21, 2018 by dominiquefcameronLike walking in the rain and the snow when there’s nowhere to go. Ink and charcoal on paper 23 x 33 cm. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleMoreEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
3 Replies to “Like walking in the rain and the snow when there’s nowhere to go.”
Wow, this is beautiful. I love how the ink blotches are used to make branches for the trees in upward strokes!
Lovely!
With Talking Heads blasting through earbuds perhaps it would go hand in hand On The Road To Nowhere sometime somewhere 😊 and you just never know what may lie ahead – love the winter moodiness of the setting Dominique
