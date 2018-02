On Saturday 12th May I will be leading a drawing workshop with ‘Off the Rails Arthouse’ in Ladybank Fife. We will be walking, drawing and exploring local woodland and hopefully making some large and small monochrome works with paint and charcoal.

There is more information on the Off The Rails website- http://www.offtherailsarthouse.com if you are interested and might like to join us.

Thanks and happy valentines day to everyone !