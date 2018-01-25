Floodplain.

It is mid afternoon. The swollen water from last nights rain has overflowed and lain flat the grasses and ferns. Its a good place to lay down the paper. The sounds of the sandy coloured burn echo the bustling blue tits that speckle the branches of sycamores. A cold wind nips at my neck and my fingers as I search out a silence in paint. I think you would like it here.

Mixed media on paper 140 x 60 cm.