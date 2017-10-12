Posted on by dominiquefcameron

Songs from the wood.

 

DSC_3670

 

It is quiet, dim, still down here. High above the tallest trees dance with the wind, touching each other. The days are cooling now, the numbing of fingertips. A buzzard skreeks through. Antlers of wood rest on the forest floor, broken and birdsong rings in the air, bells peeling, joining, falling rising together, inviting the day.

 

Mixed media on paper 150 x 52 cm

 

 

DSC_3670a

(Detail)

3 Replies to “Songs from the wood.”

