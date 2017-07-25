150cm x 60 cm – mixed media on paper. A painting executed in the pouring rain under the canopy of an old oak tree. I did not want to return having made no drawing so set to and in the very wet conditions produced a piece that certainly reflected the weather this morning. With no hope of it drying I carefully rolled up the paper and hoped for the best. The painting survived remarkably well, less so my sodden trainers….
(detail)
1 response to Forest rain.
Very well executed and all of a sodden like – its another piece of magic : )
