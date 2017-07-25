Posted by
dominiquefcameron
1 Comment

Forest rain.

 

DSC_3149 (2)

150cm x 60 cm – mixed media on paper. A painting executed in the pouring rain under the canopy of an old oak tree. I did not want to return having made no drawing so set to and in the very wet conditions produced a piece that certainly reflected the weather this morning. With no hope of it drying I carefully rolled up the paper and hoped for the best. The painting survived remarkably well, less so my sodden trainers….

 

DSC_3149 (3) (detail)

1 response to Forest rain.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s