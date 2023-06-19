Early summer morning. The people are still in their beds. Black, shining shadow under the oak raises perfume and song from the columbine and crow. A funeral for a mole.
Oil and charcoal on wood – 50 x 40 cm.
3 Replies to “Early summer morning.”
That bit of blue makes me smile. Loverly.
Ah, thank you ! Me too !
Fresh lively colour
