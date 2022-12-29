5 Replies to “Winter Walk, North Fife.”

    1. Well you would think the same here to, but in this part of Fife near the banks of the Tay the fields are so green – winter barley or wheat sprouting away and if you ignore the biting cold and squint your eyes toward the sun it could almost be Spring . However nothing wrong with a bit of grey and red mud !!

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: