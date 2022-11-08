Posted on by dominiquefcameron

End of year sale.

As part of the artist support pledge here are five works made as part of my explorations this year. If I reach £1000 I pledge to buy another artists work. Do get in touch if you are interested in any of these unframed pieces. They are £200 each which includes UK postage. Email me at – dominiquecameron3@gmail.com or DM me on Twitter. Thanks so much, Dominique .

West coast Orkney – oil on board – 33 x 25 cm.

Leaving the harbour – mixed media on panel.

Riverbank – acrylic on panel – 20 x 25 cm.

Orange jug – oil on wood – 20 x 30 cm.

Hoy, Orkney – mixed media on panel- 25 x 20 cm.

4 Replies to “End of year sale.”

  1. Hi Dominique

    Thank you I can’t buy anything at the moment because I must pay framing bills But I will when I can ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ and it all Looks very good

    Thanks for sending All best Frances xxx

    Sent from my iPhone

    >

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: