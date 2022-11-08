As part of the artist support pledge here are five works made as part of my explorations this year. If I reach £1000 I pledge to buy another artists work. Do get in touch if you are interested in any of these unframed pieces. They are £200 each which includes UK postage. Email me at – dominiquecameron3@gmail.com or DM me on Twitter. Thanks so much, Dominique .
West coast Orkney – oil on board – 33 x 25 cm.
Leaving the harbour – mixed media on panel.
Riverbank – acrylic on panel – 20 x 25 cm.
Orange jug – oil on wood – 20 x 30 cm.
Hoy, Orkney – mixed media on panel- 25 x 20 cm.
4 Replies to “End of year sale.”
Hi Dominique
Thank you I can’t buy anything at the moment because I must pay framing bills But I will when I can ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ and it all Looks very good
Thanks for sending All best Frances xxx
Thanks Frances for all your support 🙂 x
Dominique
Is Hoy Orkney available ? Kind regards Chris
Hi Chris, yes it is 🙂
