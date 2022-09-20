4 Replies to “Sun through the beech trees.”

  2. Hello, Just to say thank you for a very interesting workshop on Sunday. I enjoyed it very much. I saw a representation of my “dream” on tv whilst watching the funeral yesterday – an aerial view of the naval ratings, their white hats in a block following the coffin. Best wishes, Maggie

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Hi Maggie, thanks so much, it was a great workshop, and a lovely group of women – I enjoyed it greatly 🙂 And yes I see where you are coming from with regard to your ‘dream’ – of course ! Fab 🙂 Hope to see you all again sometime , best Dominique

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: