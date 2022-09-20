Posted on September 20, 2022 by dominiquefcameronSun through the beech trees. Acrylic on paper – 25 x 29 cm. Share this:TwitterFacebookMoreEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
4 Replies to “Sun through the beech trees.”
Beautiful jewel like colours Romantic!!
Yes , very ! :)x
Hello, Just to say thank you for a very interesting workshop on Sunday. I enjoyed it very much. I saw a representation of my “dream” on tv whilst watching the funeral yesterday – an aerial view of the naval ratings, their white hats in a block following the coffin. Best wishes, Maggie
Hi Maggie, thanks so much, it was a great workshop, and a lovely group of women – I enjoyed it greatly 🙂 And yes I see where you are coming from with regard to your ‘dream’ – of course ! Fab 🙂 Hope to see you all again sometime , best Dominique
