Hello, I’m having an Easter sale of some work. All work is unframed and prices include postage. Email me at – dominiquecameron3@gmail.com. Thanks, Dominique x

Greenock cut – Mixed media on panel – 50 x 40 cm – £200.

Buachaille Etive Mor I – oil on board – 13 x 18 cm – £125.

Buachaille Etive Mor II – oil on board – 13 x 18 cm – £125.

Summer fields – oil on panel – 50 x 40 cm – £325.

Morning cuppa – Mixed media on paper- 26 x 36cm -£100.

Green shoes, crabs and cannoli, a walk at the Bay – Mixed media on paper – 34 x 27 – SOLD.