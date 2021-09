Oil stick on paper – 59 x 84 cm.

A morning with friends from the village at Teasses estate on a floristry workshop which involved being allowed to pick as many flowers from the walled garden as we could carry, after which some of us expertly made bouquets in the orangery. We kept asking if we could have one of these, or those to which the reply was of course, take what you want. And we left like naughty children giggling, with armfuls of blooms together with paper bags full of ripe, sweet plums and figs. Braw.