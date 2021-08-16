Weekend exhibition.

I am opening the studio on the weekend of the 21st and 22nd August, showing work alongside Leonie Macmillan ceramicist and stonecarver Emil Thompson. Drop by for a look and a chat on the High street, opposite the ‘Cocoa Tree’ cafe in Pittenweem between 10 and 4 pm both days. Hope you can make it along to see us 🙂 Dominique.

