I am opening the studio on the weekend of the 21st and 22nd August, showing work alongside Leonie Macmillan ceramicist and stonecarver Emil Thompson. Drop by for a look and a chat on the High street, opposite the ‘Cocoa Tree’ cafe in Pittenweem between 10 and 4 pm both days. Hope you can make it along to see us 🙂 Dominique.
2 Replies to “Weekend exhibition.”
Yay! My mum will be here and we will definitely come along!❤️
Julie
Hi Julie, thats great, look forward to meeting her ! x
