Oot to play in the strawberry fields.

She says it will rain later. Maybe. I don’t care. Sulking through thistles, nettle, dockan and wet grass, scratching and cooling at the same time, feet damp. The turn-ups in my jeans sees a whole field of seeds collect. A line-up of corn buntings along the telegraph wires, 1, 2,3,4,5 and 6. Which was the one that dunnit ? Number 2 looks a bit fidgety. They laugh and fly off down the old railway track where rosebay willowherb disturbs the ground, with the sticky willow tribe clinging to the brambles who really own this space. All so unruly up here looking down at the rank and file lop eared cabbages, a sea of blue green foot soldiers. Beyond, the white tents of summer fruits , protecting their inhabitants from the sun, and wind and rain, from the world itself. The fragile ones. I’d rather run with the melancholy thistle gang any day, or the bloody cranesbills, the creeping buttercups or common sorrels. Had better nash hame for ma tea though, here comes the rain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related