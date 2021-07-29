Yesterday afternoon in the garden looking out to sea, white sheets in the garden below, billowing sails, so white and shadowed, their movement as if waves stretching out to the Bass Rock which as the sun hit the rock turning it white also, glowing, a beacon out there, lighting the whole sky around it.
2 Replies to “White sheets and Bass Rock.”
Love it. Love sheets hanging out. Love the associating.
Thank you 🙂 It was seeing this moment and then wanting to try and articulate the sensation that captured that sense of wonder.
