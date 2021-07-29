Posted on by dominiquefcameron

White sheets and Bass Rock.

Mixed media on board – 122 x 93 cm.

Yesterday afternoon in the garden looking out to sea, white sheets in the garden below, billowing sails, so white and shadowed, their movement as if waves stretching out to the Bass Rock which as the sun hit the rock turning it white also, glowing, a beacon out there, lighting the whole sky around it.

