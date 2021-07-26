Posted on by dominiquefcameron

Birdsong in the woods – pheasant and a chiff chaff.

Chiff-chaff – gouache on paper.
Pheasant – gouache on paper.

Cloud after days of blue. A walk throught the wood this morning. A hare crosses the track in front of me, freezes, its large, dark, deep eye watching . It is thrilling to be close to a hare, its presence always an act of magic, as if conjured from our sub-conscious. I am connected to time through this animal. I move, it moves, we part. At the edge of the wood a pheasant fires an artillery round across the field of golding wheat to a chiff-chaff at the top of a tall pine. It sings its bright song high above the wood, sounding glad to be alive.

