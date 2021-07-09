Field.

Early morning and the wind is in the east , blowing silken grey clouds over the fields. I sit in a patch of foot high daisies looking west to the wood. Yellowhammer, skylark, coal tit, reed bunting, corn bunting, goldfinch, swallow, all around me. The dew from last night, cool against my legs. A tractor away to the north. Just the day starting itself, it seems unsure of what it might do today. I draw. This is drawing as seen, walking and drawing what is there.

Walks.

Plocaig.

Warm granite boulders erupting the skin of peat radiate heat . Bog. Pulling pushing, sucking through to find higher ground. Weathered, stripped bark of trees rise in the lee of hill. A sheep fank, a frog, where nettles fill the space inside the empty houses. Rocks tumble, fall into the sea, forming islands . A bouldery, wet, boggy place, where once upon a time, before, a township – families cleared from other settlements were moved here by landlords . It was finally abandoned in the 1930’s. This is walking and drawing as memory, a story, a map, as a way of naming the lost places.