So much for drawing myself this week. Already I am bored looking at my face. It stares back petulantly and I am disinclined to fathom out what is going on. And anyway my new binoculars arrived yesterday. Not fancy top end birders gear but none the less a vast improvement on what I used before. I was so excited I headed out to see what I could find and I can’t tell you how amazing it is to discover a whole new world. Genuinely. I can focus close in to the details of plummage and how it shines in the sun, the irridescence of feathers,the colours, I can’t help but smile at the delight of things that have remained unseen for so long. And I found two new birds for me – a dunnock and a redstart, both common but until now I had no names for them and now I do. Beyond that it is wonderful to look at the world beyond in greater focus too. I want to study a hare now and deer, foxes, indeed anything that moves out there. So get some decent binoculars and it will make you see the world differently. Thats a nice thing right now.

