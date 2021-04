First drawings from a trip to Peterhead. The north sea was sparkling in the sun, the square , solid nature of the buildings, some boarded up casting long shadows, the street names that said what they were like Narrow Lane or Love Lane, the plentiful churces and their different denominations common to a town whose life is fishing. The practical nature of a place like this where the railways stopped coming a long time ago, where Aldi sits next to the cemetary, and the big ships come and go.

