About time.

The decision concerning my next project has loomed large for months now it seems. It has proven complicated given our current circumstances here in the UK with the country in lockdown and my dodgy ankle (Glencoe can wait ), but I now have my next expedition mapped and the planning can start.

I am intending to explore the most easterly and westerly points on the Scottish mainland – they being Peterhead in the east and Ardnamurchan in the west. These two landscapes are so very different enviromentally, culturally and linguistically. Peterhead has one of the largest fishing ports in Europe and over half the residents speak Scots. Over in the west Ardnamurchan is a gaelic spaeking, crofting community of only two thousand. The landscape is wild and remote. Beyond that I don’t know much, so I’m eager to get going with some research whilst we are still in lockdown to see what I might unearth about these two wonderfully distinct landscapes.

I cannnot wait to be travelling and drawing again.