Field edge – oil on panel – 25 x 20 cm — SOLD.

Farm – oil on panel – 25 x 20 cm.

Both of these paintings are for sale as part of the #artistsupport pledge scheme. They are £200 each. Please email me if you are interested – dominiquecameron3@gmail.com. Thank you everyone for your support over the last while. It has been so appreciated and allowed me to keep on working.