Posted on by dominiquefcameron

Fresh air.

 

IMG_7765 (2)a

 

Oil on panel -25 x 20 cm.

 

With this colloborative project I find myself being drawn to something that is pre-occupying all of us at the moment – the states of inside and outside. My drawings of woodland display enclosure, dimness, a more anxious energy, whilst the field paintings are open, like an out breath . Perhaps that is it, I am thinking about breathing/space and how landscape can project or express those sensations. This small painting came as a response to that particular location – the way the field at the top curves away up, while the burn shoogles down the cleft in the rock. There are ways out, exits in this piece, fresh air.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s