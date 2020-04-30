Oil on panel -25 x 20 cm.

With this colloborative project I find myself being drawn to something that is pre-occupying all of us at the moment – the states of inside and outside. My drawings of woodland display enclosure, dimness, a more anxious energy, whilst the field paintings are open, like an out breath . Perhaps that is it, I am thinking about breathing/space and how landscape can project or express those sensations. This small painting came as a response to that particular location – the way the field at the top curves away up, while the burn shoogles down the cleft in the rock. There are ways out, exits in this piece, fresh air.