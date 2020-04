I am offering this quartet of drawings from my Italian residency in 2018. They are from the village of Collemacchia, near Filignano – an hour north of Naples where I stayed. I am sharing this post with Mark from the Pittenweem gallery who makes all of my frames – http://www.weemgalleryandframer.co.uk. The drawings are all framed by Mark and as such I am selling them at £250 each. Email me at dominiquecameron3@gmail if you are interested.

Framed sizes are approx 31 x26 cm . Thanks Dominique.