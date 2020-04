Terra Incognita.

Oil and acrylic on panel -20 x 15 cm £200 – unframed.

I am putting this wee painting up as part of the artist pledge scheme. So far the support has been wonderful from those people I know and from those I didn’t. I have bought and swapped art, had brilliant conversations and have genuinely been affected by the dialogue. It has helped me keep painting in this difficult time. So thank you .

dominiquecameron3@gmail.com