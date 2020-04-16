Dreaming peatbogs -Day 4.

I went into the studio this morning, uncertain about the direction of the painting. I knew I had to make big changes. The pale cream ochre line I had painted along half of the panel kept suggesting a horizon, it was niggling at me. Before I was imagining a close look at the peatbog but this was simply not what was happening. So I turned the painting upside down and there it was – the ‘thingness of the thing’ ( a great description by the artist Keith Murdoch ) – the landscape I am trying to get to. Sometimes it is important to end, or destroy a plan, be brave with one’s decisions. Once made it’s just a question of making the jump, not knowing if you have made the right choice. But not making it would only be worse.

So here is where I will leave it for a few days, and I’ll look it again next week. I love painting- it is difficult, excruciating at times but never dull. Finding points of connection are exciting and making a mark that does what you want it do can leave you so satisfied it can defy description. This is why I do it. I am challenged, defeated and triumphant every single day.

Think I need a nap now.