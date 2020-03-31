Artistsupportpledge

Hello, I have this week joined a project on Twitter called #artistsupport pledge. It was started by Matthew Burrows on Instagram with the idea of helping artists at this time. The idea is that you post and sell work for £200 or less. If you reach £1000 in sales you pledge to buy another artists work. I started this week on Twitter and have now decided to place all the pieces on the website which connects to my Twitter account anyway. So for those that don’t tweet, you can take a look too. I’ll be putting my selected works online later today. If you did want to purchase a piece you can contact me via email – dominiquecameron3@gmail.com.

Thanks for your continued visits to see what I’m up to, it cheers me up !

Dominique x