artistsupportpledge – selection.

Hi, below are all the works I am posting as part of the artistsupport pledge iniative. All the details are with each piece and all are unframed. Feel free to get in touch via email – dominiquecameron3@gmail.com. Thanks.

Glencoe oil sketch – oil on panel – 20 x 25 cm – £200.- SOLD.

Across the Moor – Oil on wood – 21x 9.5 x 3.5 cm – £180.

The last stand of trees before the Moor – Charcoal on paper – £160.

Island I and Island II – watercolour and mixed media on panels 20 x 25 cm each. – £150 each, or £250 for the pair – SOLD.

Black Woods of Rannoch – Watercolour on paper – 28 x 26 cm – £150.

Bogland – Oil and watercolour on panel – 25 x 20 cm – £180.

Drawing Rannoch Moor – Collage and mixed media on panel – 25 x 20 – £150.

Rannoch Sky – Oil on wood – 25 x 13 cm – £ 175.