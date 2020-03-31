Posted on by dominiquefcameron

#artistsupportpledge – selection.

Hi, below are all the works I am posting as part of the artistsupport pledge iniative. All the details are with each piece and all are unframed. Feel free to get in touch via email – dominiquecameron3@gmail.com. Thanks.

 

_20200331_085520~2

Glencoe oil sketch – oil on panel – 20 x 25 cm – £200.-  SOLD.

 

 

_20200330_091532

Across the Moor – Oil on wood – 21x 9.5 x 3.5 cm – £180.

 

 

_20200331_090521

The last stand of trees before the Moor – Charcoal on paper – £160.

 

 

_20200331_090729~2   _20200331_090851~2

Island I and Island II – watercolour and mixed media on panels 20 x 25 cm each. – £150 each, or £250 for the pair – SOLD.

 

 

 

_20200331_101833

Black Woods of Rannoch – Watercolour on paper – 28 x 26 cm – £150.

 

 

_20200331_090041~2

Bogland – Oil and watercolour on panel – 25 x 20 cm – £180.

 

 

_20200331_101503~2

Drawing Rannoch Moor – Collage and mixed media on panel  – 25 x 20 – £150.

 

_20200331_085754

Rannoch Sky – Oil on wood – 25 x 13 cm – £ 175.

 

 

 

 

 

 

