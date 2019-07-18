Pilgrim- detail.

Detail.

Holidays have come and gone and now I am getting the studio ready for the Pittenweem Festival which starts in a couple of weeks. I’ll be showing the Farm project and book alongside other recent work. The picture above is a detail from a much larger painting I completed this week . When I get a decent photo of the whole piece I will put it up and I’ll describe the process of how this came about and why. My practice is moving on in directions that are surprising me – from music composition to starting a project with Rebecca Sharp for next year which will be really exciting. If you are in Pittenweem do drop in during the Festival and say hello ! Dominique.