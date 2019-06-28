‘Thaney’ is a piece from the Isle of May series. It is a story connected to the island about a Princess named Thenaw, daughter of the King of Loth. She was banished for being pregnant outside of marriage and thrown from the summit of Traprain Law. Miraculously she survived, her father now convinced she must be a witch and as such now subject to death by drowning. She was rowed out into the Firth and Forth and left to drown, but managed to reach the Isle of May and cling to the ‘Maidenhair Rocks’ until exhaustion swept her away far up the Forth to Culross where alone on the shore she gave birth to a son. He grew up to be St Mungo, the Patron Saint of Glasgow .

Oil and graphite and crayon on board – 96 x 122 cm.