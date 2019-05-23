I am having a wee sale of a few drawings and paintings that are tucked away in my plan chest and are not seeing the light of day. All works are unmounted and unframed. I am raising money for the publication of my book ‘Farm’ which will be ready soon. I am only making 100 copies of the book but the costs of printing mean any help would be hugley appreciated. Anyway I will post the series of 8 works later today and if you are interested then get in touch via the comments on the website and I’ll email you back or via DM on Twitter. Thanks, Dominique.

