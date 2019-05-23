I am having a wee sale of a few drawings and paintings that are tucked away in my plan chest and are not seeing the light of day. All works are unmounted and unframed. I am raising money for the publication of my book ‘Farm’ which will be ready soon. I am only making 100 copies of the book but the costs of printing mean any help would be hugley appreciated. Anyway I will post the series of 8 works later today and if you are interested then get in touch via the comments on the website and I’ll email you back or via DM on Twitter. Thanks, Dominique.
2 Replies to “A wee sale.”
Ooh you wouldn’t be selling that wonderful Galloway trees that you posted on dec 18th, would you?
Hi John, that piece is for sale at an exhibition at the Whitehouse Gallery in Kirkcudbright. Take a look at it on their website if you might be interested. Thanks for your getting in touch ! 🙂
