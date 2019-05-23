Posted on by dominiquefcameron

A wee sale of nine works.

 

So here are the pieces that are for sale. I have given the measurements and media . Get in touch with me for prices if you are interested. Thanks again, Dominique.

 

DSC_9615

Summer trees – 28 x 28 cm – oil on paper   SOLD.

 

DSC_9617

Galloway fields – from sketchbook – 29 x 30cm – watercolour crayons on paper.

 

DSC_9620

Path through the trees  -30 x 21 cm – oil on board. SOLD.

 

DSC_9622

Galloway farmhouse – 72 x 52 cm – charcoal on paper.

 

DSC_9625

Beech tree – 42 x 56 cm – Charcoal and acrylic on paper.

 

DSC_9630

The pond – 84 x 59 cm – acrylic on paper.

 

DSC_9632

Through the trees to the beach – sketch – 42 x 30 cm – watercolour crayon on paper.

 

 

DSC_9645

The track from the farm – 32 x 54 cm  – mixed media on paper. SOLD.

 

 

DSC_9640

Coo. 51 x 36 cm  – Ink and gesso on paper. SOLD.

 

