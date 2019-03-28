Posted on by dominiquefcameron

Isle Of May.

Oil, graphite and watercolour on wood. – 46 x 64 cm.

The farm project is drawing to a close and I will shortly be working with Iain Sargeant on the book which I am very excited about. So, I am about to start a new project on the Isle of May – a small island in the Firth of Forth , home to thousands of seabirds, seals, rabbits and daily visitors . It is mananged by Scottish Natural Heritage and they are supporting this project. I will be exhibiting in the lighthouse and with Fidra Fine art during 2020. I took a trip over to the island a few weeks ago and this piece has come from that trip and forms a starting point for a series of works I am thinking about alongside some drawings I will be making on the island this summer.

