Posted on December 5, 2018December 5, 2018 by dominiquefcameronAn hour north of Naples. Oil on wood , with text – 46 x 64 cm.
2 Replies to “An hour north of Naples.”
Love that you are getting your work done. Tom and I in Los Angeles now after the terrible fires. Here’s hoping you and Alan and family have a sublime holiday. We miss you. Love, Kathleen & Tom
Hi Kathleen, do hope everything is being done to help over there, a terrible time. All our thoughts. Unfortunately not in Italy but home in Pittenweem in the cold. But much work to do ! Hope to catch up with you and Tom over New Year ? Dominique x
