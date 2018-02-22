Under the trees the sun flickers on bark, leaf, rock as if small, silent films are projecting their stories of love and loss, the briefest of encounters. I am the audience for the matinee performance. Watching, I fall away.
Earth, charcoal and acrylic on paper 135 x 60 cm.
2 Replies to “Brief encounters.”
I like this one…it’s ambiguity is what attracts me. I think…
I work in similar vein Dominique..waiting for things sometimes, for things to suggests themselves on a surface. Almost like automatic writing. And you either pay attention and refine it, or allow it fall back into the surface.
Have you ever tried walnut ink– lovely stuff–rich and deep on the mixing. Its a powder you mix with distilled water–or then again maybe any kind of water. Who knows what might happen. It can be diluted on the pallette into such a range of colour. From yellowish sepia fogs to the deep and dark cholotaty browns.
It always reminds me of old films and photographs.
It’s made from a tea brewed from ground walnut shells. Organic and water soluble, it needs to be nailed down sometimes with a acrylic fix, or clear acylic gel to be permanant. It is good as far as light fastness. So far…
Great stuff D.
The best of the day to you.
P.S.
I was wishing I could take in your drawing excursion that you hosted a while back, I thought that would be quite an interesting thing to do…too far away though, I live in Canada. In the north in deep snow and -30 C. Hoping for a spring soon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Michael thanks for your kind words and also for the walnut ink thought. I will check it out. It’s cold here but nothing like it is with you, that’s a wee bitty parky as you might say!
Cheers Dominique
LikeLike