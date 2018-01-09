A winters tale.

(detail)

Mixed media on paper – 140 x 60 cm.

January. Cold wind from the east. If the woods were a person they would be hungover this morning. Wary of light, the trees ache, moan. I clamber up the slope on one side of the gorge looking across to the other . A deer walks along the skyline. Behind me a hare stops for a moment, sniffs the air before scrambling to the top and the open field beyond. I put down the paper but the slope is too steep for the paint not to run straight off and worrying about toppling over myself I turn round placing the paper up the ways which means I have to turn round constantly to see the view. However I do now have in my sight a red squirrel which skips across the ground and up a beech tree, disappearing into a cleft in the tree leaving its bushy tail outside waving at me. Gunshots crack through the woods. The buzzard sails lazily overhead and a wren comes close for a look. The wind ruffles fallen leaves, I shiver.