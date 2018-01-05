Posted on January 5, 2018 by dominiquefcameronWinter morning Ink and charcoal on paper – 33 x 23 cm. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleMoreEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related
2 Replies to “Winter morning”
That is lovely.
Love that tree Dominique so isolated and alone – your charcoal and ink sketches have put me in the mood to have a go at drawing artifacts again which is something I have not done in years ☺ pencils are all at the ready – and got a very interesting find on Wednesday – I will let you know what it is shortly – it is nothing of precious metal but quite the opposite in fact but something from an early social and religious history and found while hunting for musket balls.
