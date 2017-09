I was walking with my son to Anstruther yesterday to go to the co-op. He walks faster than me; both my sons have overtaken me, and I am now the one to be slowed down for, waited on, when for so long it was I leading the way. Not remarkable, and, as it must be, yet still a moment of astonishment that it is here, presenting itself when I was not expecting it. I simply had not noticed.

