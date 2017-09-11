Oil on panel 30 x 15 cm. In the woods this morning I am remembering the smell of summer as the trees slowly turn toward autumn and falling leaves catch in my hair. If I stay, I might take root.
2 Replies to “Memory of summer.”
Love the green and yellow – and the worda are like the lyrics of a song : )
An untitled classic to be perhaps
worda (means wow what words) : )
